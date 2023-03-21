(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, has stressed the need for speedy supplies of additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine during his phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the office of the Ukrainian president said.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan ... The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of providing the Ukrainian defense forces with the additional weapons and ammunition as soon as possible," the office said in a statement released on Monday.

Yermak also briefly informed Sullivan about the current situation at the front and thanked the United States for its continued strong support for Ukraine, the statement read.

In February, the Ukrainian government started negotiations with its allies on the supplies of longer-range missiles and jets, as well as additional ammunition to prepare for an offensive this spring. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms supplies to Kiev and further escalation that could lead to the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.