Zelenskyy's Office Calls For Strikes On Iran Over Alleged Supplies Of Drones To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Zelenskyy's Office Calls for Strikes on Iran Over Alleged Supplies of Drones to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that it is necessary to carry out strikes on Iran due to the alleged supplies of drones by Tehran to Moscow.

"It seems to me that it would be possible to deliver specific strikes on the production of drones, ballistic missiles, and so on," Podolyak said.

According to him, Iran, allegedly providing assistance to Russia, "cannot continue to do this with impunity."

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected claims that Iran was providing its drones to the Russian military to use in Ukraine.

In late August, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran supplied Moscow with drones a few months before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. He added that Iran and Ukraine agreed to hold a meeting on the drones issue but the Ukrainian side canceled the meeting at the last moment.

