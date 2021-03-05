(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Friday that the Ukrainian army was deliberately instigated to violate the Donbas ceasefire.

"In the past few months and weeks, we witness conflict escalation.

We believe the Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately being instigated, in order to terminate the ceasefire," Yermak said at an online press conference with the European Policy Centre.

Around 14,000 people were killed and over 2 million people were displaced as a result of the Donbas conflict, the official recalled.