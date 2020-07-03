Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov and the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, will visit the German capital of Berlin on Friday for talks with political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov and the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, will visit the German capital of Berlin on Friday for talks with political advisers of the Normandy Four leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said.

"On Friday, July 3, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, will pay a working visit to Germany as part of the Ukrainian delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov.

They plan to hold a meeting with the political advisers of the leaders of the Normandy format member states," the presidential office said in a statement.

The talks will focus on "progress of the Trilateral Contact Group, implementation of the agreements reached at the Normandy-format summit that Paris hosted in December, and prospects of the next meeting of the Normandy Four leaders in Berlin," Zelenskyy's office added.