KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR) should take place on Sunday , the presidential press service confirmed on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, had a video conference with the participation of Donbas representatives, during which the sides agreed to conduct a prisoner exchange. DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said earlier on Saturday that the exchange of prisoners would take place on December 29.

"The exchange is expected to be tomorrow [on Sunday]. We are waiting for this. The verification of all people has not yet been completed," the press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Following the Normandy Four summit earlier this month, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany adopted a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process in Donbas region, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.