UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Exchange Of Prisoners To Take Place On Sunday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Exchange of Prisoners to Take Place on Sunday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR) should take place on Sunday, the presidential press service confirmed on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR) should take place on Sunday, the presidential press service confirmed on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, had a video conference with the participation of Donbas representatives, during which the sides agreed to conduct a prisoner exchange. DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said earlier on Saturday that the exchange of prisoners would take place on December 29.

"The exchange is expected to be tomorrow [on Sunday]. We are waiting for this. The verification of all people has not yet been completed," the press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Following the Normandy Four summit earlier this month, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany adopted a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process in Donbas region, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe France Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev December Sunday All

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company chairman visits di ..

44 seconds ago

New Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce an ..

49 seconds ago

Algerian President Appoints Former Diplomat Djerad ..

4 minutes ago

Christmas Special Train to make three more trips

4 minutes ago

Young Doctors Association ready to cooperate with ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.