Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Kiev Received 76 People During Prisoner Exchange In Donbas

Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Kiev Received 76 People During Prisoner Exchange in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office confirmed on Sunday that 76 people have been handed over to Kiev as part of the all-for-all prisoner exchange with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR).

"The mutual release of prisoners has ended.

Seventy-six of [our people] are safe in the Ukraine-controlled territory," the president's office wrote in the Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Donbas representatives said that 51 Ukrainian fighters were returned from DPR and 25 from LPR.

This is the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It took place near the city of Horlivka in the Donetsk Region.

