KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The office of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday Normandy Four meeting in Paris on December 9.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

A Normandy Four meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia, will take place on December 9," the office wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko added on Facebook that the meeting will occur in Paris.