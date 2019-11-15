UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Normandy Four Meeting On December 9

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Zelenskyy's Office Confirms Normandy Four Meeting on December 9

The office of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday Normandy Four meeting in Paris on December 9

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The office of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday Normandy Four meeting in Paris on December 9.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

A Normandy Four meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia, will take place on December 9," the office wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko added on Facebook that the meeting will occur in Paris.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook France Germany Paris December

Recent Stories

Three cops martyred, four injured in Quetta's Kuch ..

55 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan visits Peshawar High Cou ..

57 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 15 Nov 2019

59 seconds ago

Government issues permits to import tomatoes

1 minute ago

Peshawar High Court bars JUIF from road blockades

10 minutes ago

Lahore High Court admits plea of removing Nawaz's ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.