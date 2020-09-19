(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Kiev and Moscow have no secret agreements on the Donbas settlement, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said on Friday, refuting his predecessor's claims.

In an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon earlier in September, the former head of Vladimir Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Bohdan, said that there are secret agreements between Kiev and Moscow on Donbas. According to Bohdan, he has not seen any document that would corroborate it, but the agreements in question allegedly contain 12-13 points.

"This belongs to the sphere of conspiracy theories. And conspiracy theories are always about some secret agreements. I can tell you with full responsibility that there are no secret agreements with the Russian Federation and there cannot be any," Bohdan's successor, Andriy Yermak, told the Ukraina channel.

In the wake of the interview, Bohdan was subpoenaed for questioning by the State Bureau of Investigation. The ex-official said that he had started receiving threats and left Ukraine.