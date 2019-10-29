UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Office Head Says Held No Meetings With Associates Of Trump's Lawyer Giuliani

Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

Ukrainian presidential office head Andriy Bohdan said on Tuesday that he had not met with associates of Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer of US President Donald Trump

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Ukrainian presidential office head Andriy Bohdan said on Tuesday that he had not met with associates of Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier in October, two businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Furman who reportedly helped Giuliani investigate the involvement of former Vice President Joe Biden's family in Ukrainian affairs, were arrested on charges of violating US campaign funding laws. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that he had no contacts with Parnas and Furman. The two men were later released on a $1 million bail each.

"All our friends and acquaintances indeed said that these two lawyers, who worked with Giuliani, were seeking to meet with us. And different people recommended them as very influential figures. Well, I'm also a lawyer, I understand the status of certain individuals, and we made the decision that we don't meet with any people who have no official status.

Neither me nor Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with any of these people," Bohdan told the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

In July, US President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to look into Hunter Biden, the younger son of current Democratic Primary front-runner Joe Biden, as was revealed in a transcript of the conversation released by the White House.

Trump, in particular, asked Zelenskyy to investigate the situation surrounding the firing of former General Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the Burisma Group energy company, where Hunter Biden served as a member of the board of directors. Democrats in the House of Representatives claimed that Trump had attempted to solicit foreign help to take down a political opponent ahead of the 2020 presidential election and launched an impeachment inquiry against the president. Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing on his part.

