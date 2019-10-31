Ukrainian presidential office head Andriy Bohdan said that nobody from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has taken bribes, adding that oligarchs do not even have the opportunity to blackmail the new government

"Since the beginning of my and my team's presence in this room, nobody has taken a penny of bribes, received a share in some financial flows and in someone else's interests. And they [oligarchs] have nothing to ask us for. We have enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to make our own decisions. And if someone among the oligarchs does not like something, they do not have the opportunity to blackmail us," Bohdan told the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

Bohdan noted that he did not have any topics for communication with the oligarchs.

The official admitted that he was afraid of the possibility that oligarchs might regain influence in politics. At the same time, he does not see how they could do this, since "not a single political party, including the [ruling] People's Servant, has any influence on the cabinet of ministers."

Earlier this week, Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskyy's office had suspected 11 lawmakers from the People's Servant faction of receiving a $30,000 bribe for voting against an anti-corruption bill at a parliamentary committee meeting on finance, tax and customs policy. The president called on the lawmakers to pass a polygraph test. The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office of Ukraine launched a criminal case in this regard.