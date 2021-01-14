KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to hold accountable those who "meddled in the elections" of the US president, the head of the office, Andriy Yermak, said.

Earlier, the United States added seven citizens and four information resources of Ukraine to sanctions lists in connection with the elections.

"For clarity. Regardless of party affiliation, this administration will do everything in its power to bring those responsible for meddling in the US elections to account," Yermak wrote on Twitter.

Later, the presidential office clarified that in the near future it would publish specific steps to be applied.