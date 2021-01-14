UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy's Office Intends To Hold Accountable Those Who 'Meddled In US Elections'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Zelenskyy's Office Intends to Hold Accountable Those Who 'Meddled in US Elections'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to hold accountable those who "meddled in the elections" of the US president, the head of the office, Andriy Yermak, said.

Earlier, the United States added seven citizens and four information resources of Ukraine to sanctions lists in connection with the elections.

"For clarity. Regardless of party affiliation, this administration will do everything in its power to bring those responsible for meddling in the US elections to account," Yermak wrote on Twitter.

Later, the presidential office clarified that in the near future it would publish specific steps to be applied.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter United States

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

8 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.