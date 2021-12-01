UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Office Not Discussing Declaration Of Martial Law In Ukraine - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:39 PM

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not discuss the declaration of martial law in the country, spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not discuss the declaration of martial law in the country, spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said on Wednesday.

Last month, Radical Party leader Oleg Lyashko said that Zelenskyy plans to impose martial law on December 1.

�Zelenskyy later denied the allegations.

"You should ask Lyashko about it. Where does he get this information about martial law? I think he has more information than me and even the president, because we do no talk about martial law in the president's office," Nykyforov told reporters.

More Stories From World

