Zelenskyy's Office Publishes Draft On Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office published on Tuesday a draft on Ukraine's security guarantees, offering EU countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Turkey as guarantors.

The document titled "The Kyiv Security Treaty" was published on Tuesday on the website of Zelenskyy's office.

Countries that would sign Ukrainian security guarantees will have to provide Kiev with military assistance in case of aggression, the draft document states.

The draft document also provides for a ban on the lifting of sanctions against Russia, until it "makes amends."

Kiev also wants foreign investment in Ukraine's defense industry, large-scale arms and intelligence exchange, as well as training and military exercises in Ukraine with the involvement of foreign instructors and advisers.

It provides that EU countries should establish a permanent supply of weapons to Ukraine, help financially. The guarantees should not force Ukraine to limit the number or power of the armed forces or be an element of exchange for a certain status, including neutrality.

The draft document provides for the extension of these guarantees to the entire territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders.

