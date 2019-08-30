(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted on Friday claims that the country had already completed its prisoner exchange with Russia, stressing that the process continued.

"The process of mutual release of detained persons continues.

Information about its completion does not reflect the reality," the office wrote on its Telegram channel.

An official announcement will be made when the exchange is completed, the Ukrainian presidential office noted.