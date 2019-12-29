UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Office Says First 25 Ukrainian Prisoners Released During Exchange With Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Sunday that the first group of Ukrainians ” 25 people ”  was released during the ongoing prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR).

"The first 25 released Ukrainians will be home soon," the press service wrote on Facebook.

This is the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It is taking place near the DPR-controlled city of Horlivka. Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said that according to the preliminary data, DPR and LPR were expected to transfer 80 people to Kiev.

