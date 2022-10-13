MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Critical infrastructure facilities came under attack in the Kiev Region, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said.

On Thursday morning, air raid sirens sounded in Kiev and the Kiev Region.

"Kiev Region. Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.