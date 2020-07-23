UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Office Says Kiev Submitted Lists For Prisoners Exchange To Contact Group

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:00 AM

Zelenskyy's Office Says Kiev Submitted Lists for Prisoners Exchange to Contact Group

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ukrainian representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group have submitted lists of persons for the exchange of prisoners and Kiev currently expects the response from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

"In the humanitarian group, the Ukrainian party - as it has been agreed on - has submitted the list of persons for the mutual release [of prisoners] and expects the same move from the other side," the statement said on late Wednesday.

On April 16, Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics exchanged the prisoners for the first time in 2020.

