KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ukrainian representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group have submitted lists of persons for the exchange of prisoners and Kiev currently expects the response from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

"In the humanitarian group, the Ukrainian party - as it has been agreed on - has submitted the list of persons for the mutual release [of prisoners] and expects the same move from the other side," the statement said on late Wednesday.

On April 16, Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics exchanged the prisoners for the first time in 2020.