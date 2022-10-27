(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said that the situation in the Kherson Region was becoming worse for Kiev.

"Now we are moving to the Kherson direction: there (the situation) is becoming unpleasant for us. About six battalion tactical groups have been deployed additionally, in total there are already about 30 of them or more. This is a huge military force that will be very hard to crush," Arestovich said on the YouTube channel of journalist Mark Feigin (put by Russia's Justice Ministry on the list of foreign agent media).

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after the referendums, and then he signed treaties with the new territories' heads on the admission of the regions to Russia. A few days later, Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of the territories to the Russian Federation.