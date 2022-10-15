MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged the residents of Kiev and the Kiev region on Saturday to save as much electricity as possible due to serious damage to the critical infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged due to a missile attack on Saturday morning.

"Therefore, my request is absolutely simple ” residents of Kiev and the Kiev region, please limit the use of electricity from 17:00 to 23:00 as much as possible today," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Head of military administration of the Chernihiv Oblast, Viacheslav Chaus, also urged citizens to save electricity due to the damage sustained by the infrastructure of the neighboring Kiev region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on for the past week.