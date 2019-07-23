UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy's Party Keeps Lead In Snap Elections After 95% Of Ballots Counted - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Zelenskyy's Party Keeps Lead in Snap Elections After 95% of Ballots Counted - Commission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains leadership in the country's parliamentary elections with 43.13 percent of the vote after 95.01 percent of ballots were counted, according to results published by Ukraine's Central Election Commission on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains leadership in the country's parliamentary elections with 43.13 percent of the vote after 95.01 percent of ballots were counted, according to results published by Ukraine's Central Election Commission on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy's party is followed by the Opposition Platform For Life party with 13.06 percent of the vote, All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 8.18 percent and former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.12 percent.

The Voice political party, led by Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, came fifth with 5.84 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

32 minutes ago

11,00 Muavineen-e-Hujjaj deployed in Saudia to ser ..

59 seconds ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

47 minutes ago

Three children die in Russia summer camp fire

1 minute ago

Pakistan-US relations enter new era: Punjab Energy ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.