KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains leadership in the country's parliamentary elections with 43.13 percent of the vote after 95.01 percent of ballots were counted, according to results published by Ukraine's Central Election Commission on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy's party is followed by the Opposition Platform For Life party with 13.06 percent of the vote, All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 8.18 percent and former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.12 percent.

The Voice political party, led by Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, came fifth with 5.84 percent.