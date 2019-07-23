UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Party Leading Ukrainian Elections With Almost 43% After 85% Of Votes Counted

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Zelenskyy's Party Leading Ukrainian Elections With Almost 43% After 85% of Votes Counted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains ta significant lead in the country's snap parliamentary elections with 42.93 percent of the vote, while the Opposition Platform - For Life party follows with 12.93 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on Monday, after processing 85.01 percent of the ballots

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party is coming in third with 8.29 percent, followed by former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party with 8.14 percent and rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Voice party with 6.03 percent.

