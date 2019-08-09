(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Servant of the People, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, is ready to give the Vice Chairmanship of Ukrainian parliament to the opposition , local media reported on Friday.

On July 21, Ukraine had a snap parliamentary election, in which Zelenskyy's party won 43.1 percent of the votes, allowing it to form a government without a coalition.

"Servant of the People party is ready to give three offices: the vice-chair [of the parliament], and also the chairs of privatization, human rights and integration committees," Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper posted on its Telegram channel.

According to the newspaper, the European Solidarity and Voice parties have been refusing the vice chairmanship so far.

On May 20, Zelenskyy issued a decree dissolving the parliament and calling for snap elections in order to have a more agreeable parliament. Having won the necessary majority, he has a carte blanche to pursue any policy he wishes.