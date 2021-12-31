UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Party Rejects Rebranding Rumours Ahead Of Legislative Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 07:11 PM

Zelenskyy's Party Rejects Rebranding Rumours Ahead of Legislative Elections

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party denied on Friday claims about the leader's intention to rename it using his surname before the parliamentary elections.

Earlier in the day, the Country.ua media outlet reported, citing sources that the party leadership plans to change its name to Zelenskyy's Party after analyzing sociological data, according to which the president's popularity rating is significantly higher compared to that of his party.

Besides, the presidential office intends to exclude "messed up" lawmakers of the presidential party from the list for the upcoming legislative elections, the sources said.

"This is not the first time when sources with a questionable reputation spread misinformation about us and our team. If we commented on it every time, our job would be only to refute regular 'insights' from morning to night," a spokesperson for the party told the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet.

The elections to the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, the unicameral national parliament, are set for 2023, and the next presidential vote is due to be held a year later.

