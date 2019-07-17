MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Ukraine's Servant of the People party, which nominated incumbent Volodymyr Zelenskyy for presidency, is retaining its lead as the most popular political force supported by 42 percent of Ukrainians, according to a poll by the Institute for Analysis and Forecasting published less than a week before the snap parliamentary elections.

On Tuesday, Kiev International Institute of Sociology released a similar survey, which however estimated the Servant of the People party's rating at 52.3 percent.

Among those who have made up their minds and will go to the polls on Sunday, 42.2 percent are ready to support the Servant of the People party, while 15.

1 percent back the Opposition Platform ” For Life headed by Yuriy Boyko.

The European Solidarity party led by former President Petro Poroshenko has support of 9.8 percent. Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna trails behind with 8.3 percent.

The Voice party led by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is on track to get 4.9 percent.

The other parties have fewer chances to overcome the 5 percent threshold, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted among 2,004 respondents aged 18 and above across Ukraine, excluding the parts of the Donbas region not controlled by Kiev, from July 8-15. The error margin of the poll does not exceed 2.2 percent.