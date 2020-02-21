The members of the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sluga Narodu ("Servant of the people"), are strongly recommended to avoid talking to the Russian media, Yevheniya Kravchuk, the deputy head of the parliamentary faction of the party, said in an interview with KP v Ukraine outlet

"We have a clear recommendation on talking to the Russian media � it is a taboo. At one point, our lawmaker made an appearance on [Russia's] Pervyi channel and then admitted that it had been a mistake," Kravchuk said.