UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy's Party Says Talking To Russian Media 'Taboo' For Its Lawmakers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Zelenskyy's Party Says Talking to Russian Media 'Taboo' for Its Lawmakers

The members of the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sluga Narodu ("Servant of the people"), are strongly recommended to avoid talking to the Russian media, Yevheniya Kravchuk, the deputy head of the parliamentary faction of the party, said in an interview with KP v Ukraine outlet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The members of the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sluga Narodu ("Servant of the people"), are strongly recommended to avoid talking to the Russian media, Yevheniya Kravchuk, the deputy head of the parliamentary faction of the party, said in an interview with KP v Ukraine outlet.

"We have a clear recommendation on talking to the Russian media � it is a taboo. At one point, our lawmaker made an appearance on [Russia's] Pervyi channel and then admitted that it had been a mistake," Kravchuk said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ukraine Russia Media

Recent Stories

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick ..

5 minutes ago

China Europe trains see freight volume expansion d ..

3 minutes ago

Kamada out to break Bundesliga duck after Europa L ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.