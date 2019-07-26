(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is leading in the nation's snap parliamentary elections with 43.16 percent of the vote with 100 percent of the ballots counted, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Friday

Former energy minister Yuriy Boyko's Opposition Platform � For Life party comes second with 13.

05 percent, followed by former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party with 8.18 percent, former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.10 percent and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 5.82 percent.

The snap elections were held on July 21, and the CEC is due to announce the official results of the vote no later than August 5.