Zelenskyy's Party Winning Ukrainian Elections With 42.45% After 50.01% of Votes Counted
Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:37 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead in the country's snap parliamentary elections with 42.45 percent of the vote, while the Opposition Platform - For Life party follows with 12.88 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on Monday, after processing 50.01 percent of the ballots
Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party is coming in third with 8.64 percent, followed by former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party with 8.01 percent and rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Voice party with 6.38 percent.