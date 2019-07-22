UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Party Winning Ukrainian Elections With 42.56% After 65.10% Of Ballots Counted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Zelenskyy's Party Winning Ukrainian Elections With 42.56% After 65.10% of Ballots Counted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead in the nation's snap parliamentary elections with 42.56 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on Monday after counting 65.10 percent of ballots

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead in the nation's snap parliamentary elections with 42.56 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said on Monday after counting 65.10 percent of ballots.

The Opposition Platform � For Life party, led by former energy minister Yuriy Boyko, comes in second with 13.03 percent, followed by former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.48 percent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party with 8.01 percent, and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 6.26 percent.

