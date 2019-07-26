(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party won the majority of regions, except Donetsk, Luhansk and Lviv, in the nation's snap parliamentary elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Frida

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party won the majority of regions, except Donetsk, Luhansk and Lviv, in the nation's snap parliamentary elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Friday.

CEC said earlier in the day that Zelenskyy's party was leading in the elections with 43.16 percent of the vote with 100 percent of the ballots counted, followed by the Opposition Platform � For Life party with 13.05 percent and the Fatherland party with 8.

18 percent. The European Solidarity party of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko came fourth with 8.10 percent.

The Opposition Platform � For Life won in Kiev-controlled territories of eastern Donbas region, gaining 43.41 percent of the vote in Donetsk and 49.83 percent in Luhansk. Servant of the People came second in these regions.

Ukraine held the early parliamentary elections on July 21. CEC is expected to announce the official results by August 5.