Zelenskyy's Plan For Direct Donbas Talks With Putin Approved By 75% Of Ukrainians - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

The initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to launch face-to-face Donbas peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin is supported by 75 percent of the Ukrainian citizenry, according to a new public opinion survey, published on Monday by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives foundation

On December 9, Zelenskyy will meet with Putin during the Normandy Four meeting in Paris.

"The citizens think positively about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first decisions and initiatives: straying negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to settle the conflict in Donbas (positive - 75%, negative - 15%), the solution regarding the [armed] forces' pull-out from the demarcation line (positive - 59%, negative - 26%)," the foundation states says.

In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk ago after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

Zelenskyy has been saying that peace in the region is one of the main goals of his presidency and that he is ready to sacrifice ratings and popularity to achieve it.

