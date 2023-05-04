UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Plane Left Finland, Destination Unknown - Correspondent

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane has taken off in Finland and flown in an unknown direction, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Finland earlier in the day to meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and participate in a one-day Nordic summit.

The Finnish mass media reported that Zelenskyy's automobile had left the Presidential Palace around 7.30 p.m. local time (UTC+02:00). Multiple videos of his heavily guarded cortege moving through the streets of the capital, Helsinki, in the direction of the airport were posted on Finnish social media.

Zelenskyy arrived at the private jets terminal of Helsinki Airport around 7.50 p.m., the Sputnik correspondent reported. Several helicopters hovered over the airport territory to guarantee a safe take-off for the Ukrainian officials' plane, as had been the case during the visit of then US President Donald Trump.

According to the information provided by flight tracker Flightradar24, an unidentified plane appeared at the airport and took off at about 8 p.m. in an unknown direction. The information was later deleted from the tracker's database.

The Finnish newspaper Helsingin sanomat reported earlier in the day that a US administration Boeing C-40B had been docked at Helsinki Airport; presumably, it was the plane in which Zelenskyy had arrived in Finland.

As soon as the plane took off, the police left the private jets terminal, the Sputnik correspondent reported. At about the same time, the Helsinki police wrote on Twitter that the traffic impacts in the city center were over and thanked citizens for their patience and understanding.

