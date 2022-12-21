MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The position of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely to become more constructive after his visit to the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Zelenskyy will visit Washington on Wednesday, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden.

"I do not think so," Peskov said, responding to a question whether Kiev's position will change towards the negotiation process after the visit to the United States.

Russia does not expects any other positive outcomes from this trip, Peskov concluded.