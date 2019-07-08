The Kremlin will study the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine at a meeting in Minsk, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks in such a format.

"I am not ready to answer since this is a completely new format. First of all, we have to understand if this meeting has a potential, then we have to understand what kind of a format is being proposed.

The thing is that the United States is not a party to the Minsk process, so what do we do with the Minsk accords, signed by the Normandy format representatives, but not the United States. This is a new initiative, it will defintiely be studied, but I cannot give any assessment yet," Peskov told reporters.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine is being discussed in Normandy Four format, which includes Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. The four countries helped agree the Minsk accords, which are aimed at settling the conflict between Kiev and breakaway regions in the east of Ukraine.