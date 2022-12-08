Thanks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to negotiate, Russia "will complete all the work to the end, without exchanging for unnecessary compromises," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Thanks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to negotiate, Russia "will complete all the work to the end, without exchanging for unnecessary compromises," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"What zelensky should be praised for not by biased Western magazines, but by our mass media, is his refusal to negotiate. Thanks to this, Russia will complete all the work to the end without any questions, without without wasting itself for unnecessary compromises," Medvedev said on Telegram.