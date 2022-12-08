UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Refusal To Negotiate Encourages Russia To 'Finish All Work To End' - Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Zelenskyy's Refusal to Negotiate Encourages Russia to 'Finish All Work to End' - Medvedev

Thanks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to negotiate, Russia "will complete all the work to the end, without exchanging for unnecessary compromises," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Thanks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to negotiate, Russia "will complete all the work to the end, without exchanging for unnecessary compromises," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"What zelensky should be praised for not by biased Western magazines, but by our mass media, is his refusal to negotiate. Thanks to this, Russia will complete all the work to the end without any questions, without without wasting itself for unnecessary compromises," Medvedev said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Media All

Recent Stories

Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Pau ..

Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Paul Whelan

24 seconds ago
 Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home in 24 Hour ..

Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home in 24 Hours

26 seconds ago
 Suspicious Envelopes Sent to Ukrainian Embassy in ..

Suspicious Envelopes Sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Romania Pose No Threat - Intel ..

27 seconds ago
 US Will Not Relent in Efforts to Bring Whelan, Oth ..

US Will Not Relent in Efforts to Bring Whelan, Other Detained Americans Home - B ..

30 seconds ago
 Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects ..

Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects in Shiraz Terrorist Attack

10 minutes ago
 Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 ..

Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 billion

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.