Zelenskyy's Remarks About Soviets Starting WWII Invoke Regret - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:02 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent claim that the Soviet Union had a role in starting World War II is regretful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

During his visit to Poland earlier this week, Zelenskyy said that the Soviet Union was one of the states responsible for sparking World War II.

According to him, Poland and the Polish people were the first to feel the "collusion of totalitarian regimes" that led to the outbreak of the war.

"I can only reiterate that such statements only invoke regret and misunderstanding," Peskov said.

He added that he was not ready to answer whether Zelenskyy would be invited to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

