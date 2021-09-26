UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Remarks Do Not Offend Putin, Only Cause Regret - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Zelenskyy's Remarks Do Not Offend Putin, Only Cause Regret - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, September 26 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is unperturbed by personal remarks made by his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his subordinates, as these verbal attacks could only cause regret, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"No, Putin is not offended by that. Rather, it could only provoke regret," Peskov said during a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The official also commented on a possibility for the two presidents to hold a meeting.

"Common sense dictates that contacts between the two presidents are necessary. But reality tells (us) that contacts are very unlikely as long as Kiev keeps this attitude," Peskov added.

Speaking of the Donbas conflict, the spokesman pushed back against the claim that it is being waged between Ukraine and Russia.

"In the end, it is an internal Ukrainian conflict. And, of course, it can be resolved only when the Ukrainians there (in Kiev) and there (in Donbas) start talking to each other," he explained.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. The resolution of the conflict has been discussed in various formats, including through the so-called Normandy Group involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia France Germany Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April September Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

6 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

6 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.