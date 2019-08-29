(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's representative in the national legislature, was elected on Thursday as the first deputy speaker of the parliament of the ninth convocation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's representative in the national legislature, was elected on Thursday as the first deputy speaker of the parliament of the ninth convocation.

A total of 330 lawmakers supported the decision, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Ukraine held snap parliamentary elections on July 21.

Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party secured 43.16 percent of the vote, followed by former Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko's Opposition Platform For Life party with 13.05 percent, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with 8.10 percent and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 5.82 percent.