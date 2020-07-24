MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to break down points of the Minsk Agreements, pertaining to the conflict settlement in Ukraine's east, makes it clear why the peace process has been stalled, namely because Kiev simply does not understand the document, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that Moscow will be ready to assist with interpretation.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy demanded that each point of the Minsk Agreements be interpreted.

"I believe that when one acknowledges that they do not understand what is written in a document, we can only, first, be sorry for them and, second, thank them for honesty.

Now it is becoming obvious why this [peace process] has been stalled in recent years, already during Zelenskyy's office: he simply did not understand what was written there," Zakharova told the YouTube channel of Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

"I think the Russian Foreign Ministry will be able to provide the Ukrainian president with assistance in this most complicated issue and interpret what is written in the Minsk Agreements, signed by the Ukrainian president, albeit a different one," Zakharova added.