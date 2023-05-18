(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, commented on Thursday on the possibility of holding a peace summit on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Japan, saying such negotiations were ongoing.

"Negotiations are ongoing until it is possible to say something concrete," Nikiforov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne.

He added that the issue of a peace plan would be clarified during the summit, but the possible participation of the president is still unknown.

"We do not announce events with the participation of the president," the official stated.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. G7 leaders are set to meet for the three-day summit that will focus on the impact of the Ukraine crisis, economic security, green investments, and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Kremlin had previously stated that there were no prerequisites for peace in Ukraine, and that Russia was achieving its goals through its military operation. Moscow underscored it appreciated the efforts of all countries that have been trying to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, but so far this has been impossible.