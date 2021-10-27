MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about Crimea may have negative consequences and is a statement of territorial claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will return Crimea when commenting on a Dutch court's decision to transfer the Scythian Gold collection to Kiev.

"Of course, the statement about the return of Crimea is currently nothing more than a statement about the territorial claims to the Russian Federation. Such statements can have negative consequences," Peskov told reporters.