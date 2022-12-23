MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been finalizing 10-point "peace formula" initially mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali and will likely present it in late February, one year after the beginning of the Russian special military operation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian and European diplomats.

According to the media, Ukraine is seeking achievements on the battlefield in order to strengthen its bargaining position before talks.

Earlier in the day, addressing the US Congress, Zelenskyy said that he proposed his "peace formula" to US President Joe Biden.

Russia has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev has adopted a law prohibiting any talks. Zelenskyy, in turn, stated at the G20 summit that "there will be no Minsk-3." Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that such remarks "absolutely confirm" Ukraine's unwillingness to negotiate.