Open Menu

Zelenskyy's Top Aide Discusses NATO Summit Results With US National Security Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Zelenskyy's Top Aide Discusses NATO Summit Results With US National Security Advisor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, discussed with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius as well as the next steps in the framework of G7 security commitments.

"Andriy Yermak and Jake Sullivan discussed the start of negotiations on the conclusion of bilateral MOUs on commitments for Ukraine in the framework of this declaration," Zelenskyy's office said.

Yermak briefed Sullivan about the situation on the front and thanked the US and its top officials for their support of Ukraine.

"The interlocutors also summarized the results of the NATO Summit held last week in Vilnius," the statement read.

On July 12, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine White House Vilnius July Top

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

2 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

2 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

2 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

2 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

2 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

2 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

2 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

2 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

2 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World