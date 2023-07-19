(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, discussed with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius as well as the next steps in the framework of G7 security commitments.

"Andriy Yermak and Jake Sullivan discussed the start of negotiations on the conclusion of bilateral MOUs on commitments for Ukraine in the framework of this declaration," Zelenskyy's office said.

Yermak briefed Sullivan about the situation on the front and thanked the US and its top officials for their support of Ukraine.

"The interlocutors also summarized the results of the NATO Summit held last week in Vilnius," the statement read.

On July 12, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.