Zelenskyy's Top Aide Discusses Ukraine's Peace Plan With G7 Envoys

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, met on Thursday with ambassadors of G7 and six other countries to discuss Ukrainian peace initiatives for the conflict with Russia.

"Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, the European Union, as well as Brazil, Denmark, India, China, South Africa, and Türkiye, The purpose of the meeting was to discuss further steps in the context of implementing Ukraine's initiatives to restore sustainable and just peace," the Ukrainian presidency said.

Yermak insisted that each point of Kiev's 10-point "Peace Formula" was based on the norms of the UN Charter and international law.

Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Putin is the Russian president.

Several countries, including China and a group of African nations, have set out their own roadmaps to peace in Ukraine, but none has been approved by Kiev or its Western donors.

