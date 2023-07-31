MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Ukraine will start talks with the United States on bilateral security guarantees next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Sunday.

"Ukraine will begin negotiations with the US on a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees as early as next week," Yermak said on Telegram, noting that these guarantees will be valid "until Ukraine joins NATO."

The guarantees include defense and financial support for Ukraine, as well as sanctions against Russia, according to Yermak.

On July 12, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.

At that time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that providing Ukraine with any security assurances is extremely wrong and very dangerous, and infringes on Russia's security.