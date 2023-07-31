Open Menu

Zelenskyy's Top Aide Says Ukraine To Start Talks With US On Security Guarantees Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Zelenskyy's Top Aide Says Ukraine to Start Talks With US on Security Guarantees Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Ukraine will start talks with the United States on bilateral security guarantees next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Sunday.

"Ukraine will begin negotiations with the US on a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees as early as next week," Yermak said on Telegram, noting that these guarantees will be valid "until Ukraine joins NATO."

The guarantees include defense and financial support for Ukraine, as well as sanctions against Russia, according to Yermak.

On July 12, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.

At that time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that providing Ukraine with any security assurances is extremely wrong and very dangerous, and infringes on Russia's security.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United States July Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

4 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

4 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

4 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From World