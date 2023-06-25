(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Sunday that his country wants to host a so-called global peace summit for the discussion of Kiev's peace plan.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times cited people familiar with the matter as saying that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland would fly to Denmark from June 24-25 to hold an unannounced meeting with officials from countries that have not condemned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, including India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and possibly China, to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

"An important meeting of advisers in Copenhagen ... I suggested platforms that could become a potential venue for the global peace summit. I first put forward Ukraine as the most desirable option for us. By the way, many countries have already expressed their readiness to host this summit, including such international venues as the UN General Assembly," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the meeting in Copenhagen was attended by national security advisers and political advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and Japan, adding that the parties agreed to continue the consultation format.

On June 1, Zelenskyy confirmed that a summit for the discussion of his peace plan is being prepared, saying that he wants these talks to involve as many countries as possible.

Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Putin is the Russian president.