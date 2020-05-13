UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Visit To US May Take Place Before Local Elections In Ukraine - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States may take place before the local elections in Ukraine scheduled for October 25, but there is no 100 percent certainty about this because of lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko said.

"I will not say that we are 100 percent sure that the visit will take place before the elections, especially now, after the shift of schedules due to the coronavirus," Yelchenko said.

"But if the quarantine ends earlier, then it is quite possible, at least we will work hard on it," he said in an interview with Den (The Day) newspaper.

