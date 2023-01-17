UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Wife Hands Peace Formula Proposed By Kiev To WEF Participants

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Zelenskyy's Wife Hands Peace Formula Proposed by Kiev to WEF Participants

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday said that she was going to hand over letters containing a "peace formula" proposed by Kiev to the presidents of the European Commission, Switzerland and China at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday said that she was going to hand over letters containing a "peace formula" proposed by Kiev to the presidents of the European Commission, Switzerland and China at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"Today I would like to hand over to my colleagues, my counterparts of the forum, letters from the President of Ukraine: to Mr. Alain Berset, the President of the Swiss Confederation, to Ms. Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and also a letter addressed to Mr. Xi Jinping, the head of the People's Republic of China. I hand it over to Mr. Liu He, Vice Premier of the State Council of China," Zelenska said during her speech at the WEF.

On January 12, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said Ukraine wanted to unveil on February 24, the anniversary of the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, a resolution on the peace formula drafted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kiev has been finalizing a ten-point peace formula, initially suggested at the G20 summit in Bali. The proposals include radiation and nuclear safety, food and energy security, release of all prisoners, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, "withdrawal of Russian troops" and the cessation of hostilities, "return of justice," prevention of ecocide and escalation, confirmation of the war's end.

In December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would not talk to anyone on the basis of the "peace formula" proposed by the Ukrainian leader, because Kiev was not showing it was ready for a sincere dialogue.

