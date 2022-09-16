UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Wife Will Attend Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska will attend the funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II next week alongside 500 foreign leaders and senior officials  invited by London, the Sun newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

Zelenska will reportedly visit the UK and return to Ukraine straight after the funeral, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not leave Ukraine.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.

m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

The ceremony will be attended by almost 500 officials from different countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, among others.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

