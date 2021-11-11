Zeman Accepts Resignation of Czech Government Led by Babis

Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.

"On Thursday, November 11, 2021, President Milos Zeman accepted the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The president instructed the cabinet members to fulfill their duties until the appointment of a new government," Ovcacek said in a statement.