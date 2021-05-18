Zeman Apologizes to Vucic for Bombing of Then-Yugoslavia in 1999 - Prague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman has offered apologies to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, for the bombing of then-Yugoslavia back in 1999, the president's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The remark was made during an in-person meeting with Vucic, who is currently on a visit to the Czech Republic.

"President of the republic Milos Zeman, in presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, personally and publicly apologized for the bombing of then-Yugoslavia in 1999," Jiri Ovcacek told reporters, adding that Zeman had also asked for forgiveness from the Serbian people.

The Czech Republic joined NATO several days before the alliance started the bombing of Yugoslavia. Zeman was the Czech prime minister at the time.